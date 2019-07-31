SCZ Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: SCZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.52, changing hands as low as $56.07 per share. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SCZ's low point in its 52 week range is $49.51 per share, with $63.56 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $56.49.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »