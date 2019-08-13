Quantcast

Scout24 sets strategic review for autos platform

By Reuters

Reuters


FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - German classified listings group Scout24 , reporting upbeat second-quarter profits, said on Tuesday it would explore options for its autos platform after facing calls from activist investor Elliott to sell the business.

"We have commenced a strategic review of alternatives for AutoScout24 with the objective to enhance long-term shareholder value," said CEO Tobias Hartmann, adding that Scout24 would update investors on the review at a capital markets day on Nov. 26.

Elliott last week went public with a demand that Scout24 sell AutoScout24 and ramp up a share buyback programme to boost returns to investors.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar