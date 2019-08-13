Scout24 demonstrates how not to deal with Elliott

Reuters





By Liam Proud

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tobias Hartmann has given his fellow chief executives a lesson in how not to deal with Elliott Management. The boss of Germany's5.7 billion euro online-classifieds business Scout24 said on Tuesday he may offload his car-sales website - a key request of the activist hedge fund which owns 7%. Since he was slow to come out with the idea, the pushy U.S. investor now seems to have Hartmann on the back foot.

Spin off Scout's car business on Auto Trader's 18 times forward multiple, and it would be worth 2 billion euros. Assume the remaining business then gets Rightmove's 19 times multiple, net off debt, and the overall equity would be worth 57 euros per share according to Breakingviews calculations. That's one-quarter above a failed private-equity offer for the whole business, backed by Hartmann, which shareholders rebuffed back in May. In other words, it's a no-brainer.

So why is Hartmann only admitting as much now? One explanation is that he's relatively new to the business, having only joined last November from meal-delivery group HelloFresh . Perhaps it's a little harsh to expect a CEO to master a new industry, oversee a contentious private-equity offer and then forge a fresh strategy within months.

Regardless, the effect is that Hartmann now appears to be responding to Elliott rather than setting the agenda himself. Elliott criticised him in a letter published last week, saying that slow progress had the hedge fund "wondering if the Scout management team shares our optimism for these high quality businesses". Days later, Hartmann has partly acquiesced.

Compare that with 128 billion euro computing giant SAP , whose Chief Executive Bill McDermott released a bold new strategy with ambitious profitability targets the same day Elliott unveiled a stake in April. The plan has received Elliott's blessing. That should give McDermott the credibility to rebuff any future activist demands he deems imprudent. Hartmann, by contrast, probably wishes he had a do-over.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Scout24 will explore a potential sale or spinoff of its car sales marketplace, Chief Executive Tobias Hartmann said on Aug. 13,

- "We can consider a range of options for AutoScout24 and will examine these with open mind. These could include a sale or spinoff," Hartmann told Reuters in an interview after Scout24 said it would explore options for the auto business.

- Activist investor Elliott Advisors said on Aug. 5 that it controlled over 7% of the company's shares, and called for a breakup of the company.

