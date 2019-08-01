Quantcast

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Tops Q3 Earnings & Sales Estimates

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG posted ne t earnings from continuing operations of $201.7 million or $3.15 per share in third-quarter fiscal 2019 (ended Jun 29, 2019), up from $82.9 million or $2.23 in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $3.11, up 16.5% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.71.

Net sales rose around 18% year over year to $1,170.3 million. The figure surpassed the consensus mark of $1,066 million.

Company-wide gross margin rate rose to 36.2% from 34.9% in the year-ago quarter.  

Segment Details

In the fiscal third quarter, net sales in the U.S. Consumer division rose roughly 10% year over year to $889.1 million. The segment's profit rose 12% year over year to $271.5 million.

Net sales in the Hawthorne segment surged nearly 138% to $176.3 million in the quarter, which was primarily driven by the acquisition of Sunlight Supply. The segment generated profit of $16.8 million against net loss of $3.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales in the Other segment, which comprises the company's consumer lawn and garden business in regions other than the United States, fell 4% to $104.9 million. The segment's profit inched up 1% year over year to $13.2 million.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the fiscal third quarter, Scotts Miracle-Gro had cash and cash equivalents of $36.4 million, up around 23% year over year. Long-term debt was $1,563.5 million, down roughly 20.9%.

Outlook

Scotts Miracle-Gro increased its fiscal 2019 guidance for the second time.

It now expects adjusted EPS in the band $4.35-$4.50 compared with $4.20-$4.40 expected earlier. Per the company, revised guidance for company-wide sales growth of 16-17% assumes that sales in the Hawthorne unit will increase around 90% year over year to $650 million in fiscal 2019. The U.S. Consumer segment is expected to grow 6-7%.

Free cash flow is expected to be nearly $325 million, which excludes the impact of anticipated litigation payments as well as one-time tax payment related to the sale of its minority interest in TruGreen.  

Price Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro have rallied 46.3% in the past year against the industry 's 10.3% decline.



Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Scotts Miracle-Gro currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are SSR Mining Inc. SSRM , Kinross Gold Corporation KGC and Arconic Inc. ARNC , all sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

SSR Mining has an expected earnings growth rate of 134.8% for 2019. The company's shares have surged 49.1% in the past year.

Kinross has projected earnings growth rate of 100% for the current year. The company's shares have gained 17.6% in a year's time.

Arconic has an estimated earnings growth rate of 38.2% for the current year. Its shares have moved up 18.9% in the past year.

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




