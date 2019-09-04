Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Stock Up 16% in 3 Months: Here's Why

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG have gained 15.7% in the past three months. The stock outperformed the industry 's decline of 3.7% over the same time frame.







Scotts Miracle-Gro, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, has a market cap of around $5.9 billion. Average volume of shares traded in the past three months was around 502.7K. The company has expected long-term earnings per share (EPS) growth rate of 11.1%.Let's take a look into the factors that are driving the company.Better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2019 (ended Jun 29, 2019) results, upbeat view as well as favorable prospects in the Hawthorne unit are driving the company's shares.In the fiscal third quarter, Scotts Miracle-Gro's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose 16.5% year over year to $3.11. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.71.In July, the company raised its guidance for fiscal 2019 for the second time. It now expects adjusted EPS in the band $4.35-$4.50 compared with previous expectation of $4.20-$4.40. Per the company, revised guidance for company-wide sales growth of 16-17% assumes that sales in the Hawthorne unit will increase around 90% year over year to $650 million in fiscal 2019. The U.S. Consumer segment is expected to grow 6-7%.The company is likely to gain from the synergies of the Sunlight Supply acquisition. The buyout provides the company with modern and cost-efficient supply chain in the hydroponic industry that will benefit retail customers and end consumers. Moreover, the integration of Sunlight Supply is on track. The company continues to expect roughly $30 million in synergies from the transaction by the end of fiscal 2019.Notably, Scotts Miracle-Gro is witnessing strong growth in the Hawthorne segment. Sales in the segment surged nearly 138% in fiscal third quarter, primarily driven by the acquisition of Sunlight Supply. Scotts Miracle-Gro is expected to benefit from continued long-term prospects and cost-saving opportunities associated with the Hawthorne division.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Price and Consensus

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company price-consensus-chart | The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Quote

