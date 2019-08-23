Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2019

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company ( SMG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SMG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.45% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $108.9, the dividend yield is 2.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMG was $108.9, representing a -5% decrease from the 52 week high of $114.63 and a 87.89% increase over the 52 week low of $57.96.

SMG is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Nutrien Ltd. ( NTR ) and CF Industries Holdings, Inc. ( CF ). SMG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.56. Zacks Investment Research reports SMG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 21.29%, compared to an industry average of 5.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SMG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SMG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SMG as a top-10 holding:

Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF ( SOIL )

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ( FXZ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXZ with an decrease of -8.8% over the last 100 days. SOIL has the highest percent weighting of SMG at 6.28%.