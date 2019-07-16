Quantcast

Scotland has highest drug-related death rate in EU

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Scotland had the highest drug-related death rate in the European Union in 2018, with the likes of heroin, methadone and cocaine killing at almost three times the rate of the United Kingdom as a whole.

A report published by National Records of Scotland on Tuesday said a record 1,187 people died from drugs in 2018, up 27% on the year before, giving a rate of 213 per million.

That compares with 23 per million in the European Union, and 74 per million for the UK as the whole.

Heroin and/or morphine potentially contributed to 45% of the deaths in 2018 - the number for methadone was 47% and for cocaine was 23%. Most of the deaths occurred after people had taken a mixture of different drugs.

Priyadarshi also pointed to Scotland's ageing population as a factor in the worsening numbers - the number of drug-related deaths in 2018 was the largest recorded and more than double the number recorded a decade ago.

The ageing process makes drug users more susceptible to diseases which in turn makes them more vulnerable to over-doses.

A spokeswoman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said the government was seeking to prevent drug use in order to eliminate the crime associated with it.





This article appears in: Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar