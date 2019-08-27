Reuters

CORRECTED-Scotiabank profit rises 2.3% on strength in international banking



Aug 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia , Canada's third-biggest lender, posted a 2.3% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by strength in its international banking business.

Net income rose to C$1.98 billion$1.49 billionor C$1.50 per share, in the quarter ended July 31, compared with C$1.94 billion, or C$1.55 per share, a year earlier (graphic).

On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$1.88 per share, which excluded a one-time loss of C$400 million, arising from the sale of its operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands(graphic).

($1 = 1.3275 Canadian dollars)