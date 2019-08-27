Quantcast

Scotiabank profit rises 2.3% on strength in international banking

By Reuters

Reuters

CORRECTED-Scotiabank profit rises 2.3% on strength in international banking


Aug 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia , Canada's third-biggest lender, posted a 2.3% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by strength in its international banking business.

Net income rose to C$1.98 billion$1.49 billionor C$1.50 per share, in the quarter ended July 31, compared with C$1.94 billion, or C$1.55 per share, a year earlier (graphic).

On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$1.88 per share, which excluded a one-time loss of C$400 million, arising from the sale of its operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands(graphic).

($1 = 1.3275 Canadian dollars)





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar