Scor's CEO expects to maintain same growth pace by 2021 in new strategic plan

PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - French reinsurer Scor's CEO Denis Kessler said on Wednesday he expected to maintain the same growth pace over the 2019-2021 period as during the previous three years.

In a new strategic plan dubbed "Quantum Leap" unveiled on Wednesday, Kessler said he expected gross written premiums to grow organically between approximately 4% and 7% annually on average.

He added he sought a return on equity at or above 800 basis points above the 5-year risk-free rate. Scor will invest 250 million euros ($278.60 million) to implement the plan, mainly on technological upgrades.

