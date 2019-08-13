Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. ( SALT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SALT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that SALT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.28, the dividend yield is 4.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SALT was $5.28, representing a -29.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.46 and a 47.9% increase over the 52 week low of $3.57.

SALT is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ) and Carnival Corporation ( CCL ). SALT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.33. Zacks Investment Research reports SALT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 911.11%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SALT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.