SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (SAIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION ( SAIC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SAIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 19.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $88.74, the dividend yield is 1.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAIC was $88.74, representing a -4.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.31 and a 52.51% increase over the 52 week low of $58.19.

SAIC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ( ADP ) and Workday, Inc. ( WDAY ). SAIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.96. Zacks Investment Research reports SAIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.87%, compared to an industry average of .8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SAIC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SAIC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SAIC as a top-10 holding:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF ( IWO )

iShares Russell 2000 ETF ( IWM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IWO with an increase of 3.92% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SAIC at 0.51%.