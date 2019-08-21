Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. ( SWM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SWM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SWM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.65, the dividend yield is 5.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWM was $34.65, representing a -18.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.32 and a 42.3% increase over the 52 week low of $24.35.

SWM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as International Paper Company ( IP ) and Suzano S.A. ( SUZ ). SWM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.78. Zacks Investment Research reports SWM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.57%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SWM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SWM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SWM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF ( PSCM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCM with an decrease of -14.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SWM at 3.84%.