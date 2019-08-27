SCHV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SCHV ETF (Symbol: SCHV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.30, changing hands as high as $54.55 per share. SCHV shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SCHV's low point in its 52 week range is $46.2461 per share, with $57.525 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $54.32.
