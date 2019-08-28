Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Scholastic Corporation ( SCHL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SCHL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that SCHL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.37, the dividend yield is 1.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCHL was $34.37, representing a -28.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.94 and a 9.53% increase over the 52 week low of $31.38.

SCHL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Pearson, Plc ( PSO ) and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company ( HMHC ). SCHL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.38. Zacks Investment Research reports SCHL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 19.44%, compared to an industry average of 1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCHL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SCHL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SCHL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF ( PSCU ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCU with an decrease of -3.18% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SCHL at 4.71%.