Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. ( SCHN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.188 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SCHN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that SCHN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.2, the dividend yield is 2.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCHN was $25.2, representing a -18.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.10 and a 20.34% increase over the 52 week low of $20.94.

SCHN is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ( ISRG ) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation ( EW ). SCHN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.68. Zacks Investment Research reports SCHN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -57.88%, compared to an industry average of -37.2%.

