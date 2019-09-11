Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Schneider National, Inc. ( SNDR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SNDR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that SNDR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.65, the dividend yield is 1.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNDR was $22.65, representing a -18.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.76 and a 36.53% increase over the 52 week low of $16.59.

SNDR is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as United Parcel Service, Inc. ( UPS ) and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ( ZTO ). SNDR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.28. Zacks Investment Research reports SNDR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -13.55%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SNDR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SNDR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SNDR as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF ( XTN )

First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX ( FXR )

Validea Market Legends ETF ( VALX )

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF ( SDVY )

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( FYT ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXR with an increase of 1.73% over the last 100 days. XTN has the highest percent weighting of SNDR at 3.14%.