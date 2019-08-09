SCHN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (Symbol: SCHN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.54, changing hands as low as $24.26 per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SCHN's low point in its 52 week range is $20.94 per share, with $30.1066 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $24.26.
Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »