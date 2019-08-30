Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

Schlumberger N.V. ( SLB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 11, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that SLB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.26, the dividend yield is 6.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLB was $32.26, representing a -50.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.09 and a 3.96% increase over the 52 week low of $31.03.

SLB is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Halliburton Company ( HAL ) and Core Laboratories N.V. ( CLB ). SLB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.5. Zacks Investment Research reports SLB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -6.94%, compared to an industry average of -3.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SLB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SLB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SLB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF ( PXJ )

Ivy NextShares ( IVENC )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector ( XLE )

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF ( IEZ )

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF ( OIH ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLE with an decrease of -15.36% over the last 100 days. PXJ has the highest percent weighting of SLB at 5.75%.