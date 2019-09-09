SCHL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Scholastic Corp (Symbol: SCHL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.49, changing hands as high as $38.73 per share. Scholastic Corp shares are currently trading up about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SCHL's low point in its 52 week range is $31.38 per share, with $47.9362 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $38.52.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »