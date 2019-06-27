Karuna Therapeutics, a Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for schizophrenia and other CNS disorders, raised $89 million by offering 5.6 million shares at $16, the midpoint of the $15 to $17 range. It had previously filed to offer 4.4 million shares. Karuna Therapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol KRTX. Goldman Sachs, Citi and Wells Fargo Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.
Schizophrenia biotech Karuna Therapeutics prices IPO at $16 midpoint
