Schindler Q2 profit dives 22% on wage inflation, higher material costs

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 14 (Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit dived 22.4% from previous year to 239 million francs ($245 billion), dented by wage inflation, higher material costs, foreign exchange, and planned increase in expenditure on projects.

Excluding the one-time tax refund of 55 million francs that was recognized in the second quarter of 2018, Schindler's net profit dropped by 5.5%.

Sales in April-June amounted to 2.85 billion francs, about 2.4% more than 2.78 billion francs reported in the previous year.

The company reiterated its 2019 guidance of revenue growth of between 4% and 6% in local currencies.

($1 = 0.9762 Swiss francs)





