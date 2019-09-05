Schindler calls takeover report "unsubstantiated, factually wrong"

Shutterstock photo





ZURICH, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator maker Schindler said on Thursday that a report in an Italian newspaper about takeover discussions involving rival United Technologies Corp unit Otis Elevator was "unsubstantiated and factually wrong".

"In general, we don't comment on market rumours," a spokeswoman said in a statement. "In this particular case, however, we are compelled to state that these rumours are completely unsubstantiated and factually wrong."

Schindler shares were off session highs but still up 2.3% by 0902 GMT.

This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks