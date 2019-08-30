SCHF Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SCHF

In trading on Friday, shares of the SCHF ETF (Symbol: SCHF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.91, changing hands as high as $30.96 per share. SCHF shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SCHF's low point in its 52 week range is $27.3301 per share, with $34.06 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $30.91.
