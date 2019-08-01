SCHE Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SCHE ETF (Symbol: SCHE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.31, changing hands as low as $25.22 per share. SCHE shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SCHE's low point in its 52 week range is $22.82 per share, with $27.05 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $25.25.
