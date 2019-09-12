Quantcast

SCCO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.02, changing hands as high as $35.50 per share. Southern Copper Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Southern Copper Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SCCO's low point in its 52 week range is $29.01 per share, with $44.59 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $35.27.

