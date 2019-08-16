SBSI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.36, changing hands as high as $33.37 per share. Southside Bancshares, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SBSI's low point in its 52 week range is $29.281 per share, with $37.32 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $33.35.
