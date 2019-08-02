SBNY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $121.91, changing hands as low as $120.20 per share. Signature Bank shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SBNY's low point in its 52 week range is $98.9586 per share, with $137.935 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $120.84.
