SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2019

SBA Communications Corporation ( SBAC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SBAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $260.8, the dividend yield is .14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBAC was $260.8, representing a -1.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $263.91 and a 78.47% increase over the 52 week low of $146.13.

SBAC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). SBAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.15. Zacks Investment Research reports SBAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.07%, compared to an industry average of -1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SBAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SBAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SBAC as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust ( ICF )

ETF Series Solutions ( BEMO )

ETF Series Solutions ( FTVA )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF ( EWRE )

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLRE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLRE with an increase of 5.93% over the last 100 days. ICF has the highest percent weighting of SBAC at 4.55%.