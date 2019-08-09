SB One Bancorp (SBBX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019

SB One Bancorp ( SBBX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SBBX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.93, the dividend yield is 1.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBBX was $22.93, representing a -19.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.55 and a 18.81% increase over the 52 week low of $19.30.

SBBX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). SBBX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.98. Zacks Investment Research reports SBBX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 35.75%, compared to an industry average of 6.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SBBX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.