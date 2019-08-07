SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

SB Financial Group, Inc. ( SBFG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SBFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.38, the dividend yield is 2.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBFG was $16.38, representing a -20.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.53 and a 2.07% increase over the 52 week low of $16.05.

SBFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). SBFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.37. Zacks Investment Research reports SBFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.62%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SBFG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.