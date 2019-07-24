Quantcast

Say Hello to the Dunkin’ Donuts’ Beyond Meat ‘Sausage’ Sandwich

By Karl Utermohlen,

The new  Dunkin Donuts (NASDAQ: DNKN ) Beyond Meat breakfast item is being tested in New York City.

The concept of adding meatless items that resemble real mea t is growing in popularity in fast food chains, and the Canton, Mass.-based coffee and donut giant is no exception. Dunkin is adding a meatless sausage sandwich to its menu, which has a round piece of vegan sausage within it.

The Beyond Meat sandwich can be found at 163 of the company's locations across Manhattan starting on Wednesday. The goal is to eventually bring out the sandwich which retails for $4.29 - to the rest of the country at some point.

This isn't the first breakfast item that Dunkin has added to its menu in 2019, as earlier in the year, the business brought in two limited-time offerings. These include the Egg White Bowl, which is made of a combination of egg whites, spinach, cheddar cheese, onions and roasted potatoes; the other meal is the Sausage Scramble Bowl, containing scrambled eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, peppers and onions.

The move seems logical for the donut chain as plenty other fast food businesses have been adding meatless meats to their fold, including Burger King and Tim Hortons. They have done this with either Beyond or Impossible Foods to bring in plant-based foods to their menus.

DNKN stock is up 1.3% on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing
Referenced Symbols: DNKN


