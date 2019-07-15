Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

Saul Centers, Inc. ( BFS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BFS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BFS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $55.25, the dividend yield is 3.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BFS was $55.25, representing a -8.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.65 and a 21.46% increase over the 52 week low of $45.49.

BFS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). BFS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.75. Zacks Investment Research reports BFS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.19%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

