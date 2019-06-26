Quantcast

Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Houthi drone launched toward the kingdom -SPA

By Reuters

CAIRO, June 26 (Reuters) - The Saudi Arabia-led military coalition in Yemen on Wednesday said it intercepted a suspected Houthi drone launched toward the kingdom, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The drone was intercepted in Yemeni airspace after Houthi militants launched it from northern Sanaa toward the kingdom, the coalition added.

The Iran-aligned Houthi militia group, which ousted the Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government from power in the Yemeni capital Sanaa in late 2014, have stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities this month.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets


