Saudi stocks pressured by banks, Industries Qatar lifts Doha

By Reuters

By Saeed Azhar

DUBAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Saudi shares ended lower on Sunday, hit by weakness in banking stocks, while the Qatari index snapped a three-day losing streak as Industries Qatar's rebounded after steep declines on its first-half results.

The Saudi index eased by 0.3%, with Saudi British Bank dropping about 1.3% and Samba Financial Group falling 1.3%. The Riyadh market had resumed trade after closing last week for the Eidul Adha religious festival.

Qatar shares ended their losing run thanks to market heavyweight Industries Qatar's 4.3% jump after six sessions of declines. .

"IQ went down so much last week that it became a compelling valuation despite the poor results," said Talal Samhouri, head of asset management at Amwal, adding that the index was also buoyed by gains on international markets.

U.S. and European stocks surged on Friday on expectations that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates, but the dollar pared gains against the euro after a newspaper report said the German government was prepared to take on new debt to provide economic stimulus.

The Abu Dhabi market slipped 0.3%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) dipping 0.8%.

Kuwaiti stocks fell 1.7%, hurt by a 2.2% drop in Kuwait Finance House .

SAUDI ARABIA

The index was down 0.3 % to 8,527 points

ABU DHABI

The index lost 0.3% to 5,039 points

DUBAI

The index was flat to 2,797 points

QATAR

The index rose 1.7% to 9,782 points

EGYPT

The index rose 0.7% to 1,4400 points

BAHRAIN

The index fell 0.3% 1,530 points

OMAN

The index was flat at 3,862 points

KUWAIT

The index fell 1.7 at 6,572 points





