Saudi stocks pressured by banks, Industries Qatar lifts Doha

By Saeed Azhar

DUBAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Saudi shares ended lower on Sunday, hit by weakness in banking stocks, while the Qatari index snapped a three-day losing streak as Industries Qatar's rebounded after steep declines on its first-half results.

The Saudi index eased by 0.3%, with Saudi British Bank dropping about 1.3% and Samba Financial Group falling 1.3%. The Riyadh market had resumed trade after closing last week for the Eidul Adha religious festival.

Qatar shares ended their losing run thanks to market heavyweight Industries Qatar's 4.3% jump after six sessions of declines. .

"IQ went down so much last week that it became a compelling valuation despite the poor results," said Talal Samhouri, head of asset management at Amwal, adding that the index was also buoyed by gains on international markets.

U.S. and European stocks surged on Friday on expectations that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates, but the dollar pared gains against the euro after a newspaper report said the German government was prepared to take on new debt to provide economic stimulus.

The Abu Dhabi market slipped 0.3%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) dipping 0.8%.

Kuwaiti stocks fell 1.7%, hurt by a 2.2% drop in Kuwait Finance House .