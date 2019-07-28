Quantcast

Saudi rises for second straight session as Abu Dhabi winning streak ends

By Reuters

DUBAI, July 28 (Reuters) - Financial shares helped lift Saudi Arabia's stock market for a second consecutive session on Sunday, while top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) weighed on the Abu Dhabi bourse, bringing an eight-session streak of gains to an end.

The Saudi index rose 0.5% with Al Rajhi Bank and Riyad Bank gaining 1% and 3.1% respectively. National Commercial Bank ended the day 0.6% higher.

Saudi Basic Industries Co (SABIC) , the world's fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm, fell 0.7% after reporting its lowest quarterly profit since late 2009.

Its Chief Executive Yousef al-Benyan said SABIC has no interest in taking over Swiss chemicals firm Clariant but remains keen on a partnership once market conditions improve.

SABIC, which owns a 25% stake in the Swiss firm, and Clariant said on Thursday they had shelved plans for a joint venture, which Benyan said was due to changes in market conditions.

The Gulf's largest miner Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) fell 2.6%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was the worst performer in the region, losing 0.7% as the United Arab Emirates biggest lender, FAB , fell 1.1% and telecom Etisalat dropped 0.6%.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank , the country's second biggest lender, did not trade but reported an 11% drop in second quarter profit.

It was the first combined proforma financials after ADCB merged with two smaller banks - Union National Bank and Al Hilal Bank.

Dubai's index fell 0.2%, weighed down by blue chips Emaar Properties and Emirates NBD which lost 1.3% and 0.4% respectively.

Logistics company Aramex rose 2.5% and Dubai Islamic Bank gained 0.6%.

Qatar was also weaker, with the index losing 0.6% as the region's largest lender Qatar National Bank fell 1% and petrochemicals and metals company Industries Qatar dropped 0.7%.

The index saw some support from Ooredoo which rose 1.8%.

SAUDI ARABIA

The index rose 0.5% to 8,859 points

ABU DHABI

The index lost 0.7% to 5,348 points

DUBAI

The index slid 0.2% to 2,846 points

QATAR

The index lost 0.6% to 10,573 points

EGYPT

The index fell 0.4% to 13,460 points

BAHRAIN

The index was up 0.3% to 1,528 points

OMAN

The index lost 0.2% to 3,746 points

KUWAIT

The index added 0.6% to 6,746 points





