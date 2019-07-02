Saudi offers attractive spread on euro debut

Reuters





LONDON, July 2 (IFR) - Saudi has fired the starting gun on its debut euro offering, opening books on a dual-tranche transaction at levels which investors say look appealing.

The sovereign is targeting a benchmark trade. It has released initial price thoughts for a July 2027 at swaps plus 115bp area and a July 2039 at 170bp area.

"Levels look quite attractive," said Anthony Simond, an EM fixed-income portfolio manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments. "There is usually a liquidity premium for issuing in euros, and we estimate that the IPTs are about 80bp cheap to the equivalent Saudi US dollar bonds."

In headline spread terms, the sovereign has US dollar October 2026s bid at 104bp over swaps and March 2028s at plus 126bp, according to Tradeweb data, suggesting fair value for a new eight-year at 115bp.

Calculating fair value for a US dollar 20-year note is trickier as there are no bonds at that part of the curve. The closest pointers are April 2030s, bid at plus 137bp, and October 2046s, which are at plus 207bp. That would put fair value at about 175bp based on an interpolation of the curve.

Another way of valuing the trade is to compare to other euro bonds from EM issuers.

"We are looking to participate in the eight-year issue at current initial price thoughts," said Uday Patnaik, head of emerging markets debt at LGIM. "Saudi looks relatively cheap to Croatia euros, for example."

Croatia (Ba2/BBB-/BBB-) has a €1.25bn 3% March 2027 bid at 81bp over swaps, according to Tradeweb, although the country is a member of the EU and has a track record of issuing in euros. Looking further afield, Chile (A1/A+/A) issued a 12-year last week at 50bp over swaps to yield 0.83%.

Saudi Arabia held a call with investors on Monday ahead of the deal, which will price later today.

Saudi Arabia is rated A1 by Moody's and A+ by Fitch.Goldman Sachs International and Societe Generale areglobal coordinators and active bookrunners, and BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley and Samba Capitallead managers and passive bookrunners.