Saudi king approves hosting U.S. troops to enhance security in the region -SPA

By Reuters

RIYADH, July 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia'sKing Salman approved hosting U.S. forces in the Kingdom to boost regional security and stability, the state news agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

The decision aims "to increase joint cooperation in defense of regional security and stability and to preserve its peace" SPA said, quoting a ministry of defence official.

