Saudi drops further as trade war intensifies

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stocks dropped further on Monday after suffering their biggest single-day loss in three and a half months in the previous session as global trade jitters kept the market on the backfoot.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday slapped an additional 5% duty on some $550 billion in targeted Chinese goods in the latest tit-for-tat that followed China's retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.

The escalation stoked concerns about the global economy, already on the edge of recession, and squeezed demand for oil, prices of which remained under pressure on Monday.

Al Rajhi Bank shed 1.2% while the kingdom's largest lender National Commercial Bank dropped 1.8%.

Financials also pressured the Qatar index , which fell 0.4%. The Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank traded 2.2% lower and Masraf Al Rayan slipped 0.6%.

However, Abu Dhabi's index rebounded 0.7% after three consecutive days of losses, with Emirates Telecom gaining 1% and market heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank adding 0.7%.

A Qatari regulator said on Sunday it had fined First Abu Dhabi Bank200 million Qatari riyals ($55 million) for obstructing an ongoing investigation into suspected market manipulation, a charge the bank later denied.

Dubai's index was up 0.5%, led higher by real estate stocks with the emirate's blue-chip developer Emaar Properties increasing 1% and its unit Emaar Development advancing 2.7%.