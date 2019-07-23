Saudi consumer prices fall in June but deflation eases

Reuters





DUBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's consumer prices fell in June from a year earlier for the sixth month in a row, but the consumer price index (CPI) rose slightly on a monthly basis, government data showed on Tuesday.

The CPI index fell 1.4% in June on an annual basis and rose 0.2% when compared to May, data from the General Authority for Statistics showed.

"Deflation in Saudi Arabia continued to ease last month as the pick-up in activity in the non-oil sector fed through into stronger price pressures," said Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.