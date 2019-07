Reuters





July 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco recently held talks with a group of investment banks to discuss roles in its potential initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Detailed work on the IPO may pick up speed later in 2019 or early next year, Bloomberg(graphic).

The IPO of state-owned Saudi Aramco, a centrepiece of the crown prince's plan to diversify the kingdom's economy beyond oil, was planned for 2018 but was postponed.