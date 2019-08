Reuters





DUBAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Aramco has set its September propane price at $350 a tonne, down from $370 a tonne in August, the company said on Thursday.

The price provides a benchmark against which Middle East sales of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Asia are priced.

Aramco has set its September butane price at $360 a tonne, unchanged from August.