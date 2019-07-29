Quantcast

Saudi Arabia's ports authority issues license to Maersk to operate in all ports-SPA

By Reuters

DUBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Ports Authority has issued a license to the local subsidiary of Maersk to operate in all ports in Saudi Arabia, state news agency SPA reported on Monday.

Maersk currently has weekly containerised shipping services to the ports of Jeddah, King Abdullah, Dammam and Jubail, it says on its website.

