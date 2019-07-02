Saudi Arabia starts marketing its debut euro debt sale

Reuters





By Davide Barbuscia

DUBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's first bonds denominated in euros will go on sale on Tuesday, as the kingdom seeks to expand its financing sources to cover its budgetary needs in an era of lower oil prices.

The Saudis have sold nearly $60 billion in international bonds since their debut as a global borrower in late 2016, making the kingdom one of the biggest debt issuers among emerging markets.

The bonds had attracted over 10 billion euros in orders a few hours after marketing began, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

"Saudi Arabia will benefit from strong tailwinds as there's good demand for euro-denominated paper driven by European investors looking for alternatives to very low yields in government bonds in Europe," said Marcelo Assalin, head of emerging market debt at NN Investment Partners, a Netherlands-based asset manager.

With Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale coordinating the transaction, Saudi Arabia started marketing early on Tuesday an eight-year bond trance and a 20-year tranche.

The eight-year bond offered around 95 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps, while the 20-year notes around 155 bps over the same benchmark.

In euro terms, the yield on offer would be lower than interest rates offered by Saudi Arabia's existing dollar debt of a similar maturity, although fund managers said it was slightly above, calculated it in U.S. dollar terms.

Saudi Arabia will use the proceeds from the debt sale for domestic budgetary purposes, according to the document.

Saudi Arabia's budget deficit this year is expected to reach 7% of gross domestic product, the International Monetary Fund predicted, above the government's projection of 4.2% of GDP.

The increase is mainly caused by higher government spending, which Riyadh needs to boost the economy and diversify it away from oil revenues, at the cost of heightening the kingdom's fiscal vulnerabilities.

BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley and Samba Capital have been mandated as lead managers and passive bookrunners for the deal, which will be priced later on Tuesday.