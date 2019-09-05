Saudi Arabia seeks wheat in first tender open to Russia

Reuters





DUBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state grain buyer SAGO said on Thursday it was seeking 595,000 tonnes of wheat in an international purchasing tender, the first to allow wheat offers from the Black Sea region.

The purchase will be the first since Saudi Arabia said it would relax bug damage parameters in hard wheat specifications to allow the import of Black Sea wheat, including Russia.

Russia has long sought access to Saudi Arabia's wheat market as it seeks to win a bigger share of Middle Eastern and North African wheat markets from the European Union and United States.

The wheat is being sought for arrival in periods between November and January, a SAGO statement said.

Of the total, six cargoes are for arrival in Jeddah Port, three in Dammam Port and one in Jizan.

The deadline for offers is Friday. Results are usually announced on Monday.

Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev, whose country has lobbied heavily for the wheat specifications to be relaxed, is in Saudi Arabia on Thursday and will meet Saudi Energy Ministry Khalid al-Falih to discuss bilateral relations.