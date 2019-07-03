Saudi Arabia says raised 3 billion euro in bonds

Reuters





DUBAI, July 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia'sMinistry of Finance said on Wednesday it sold 3 billion euro in bonds split into a 1 billion euro eight-year tranche and a 2 billion euro 20-year tranche.

The paper, sold to the market on Tuesday, was Saudi Arabia's first bond issuance denominated in euro.

