Saudi Arabia creates standalone ministry for industry and mining

RIYADH, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia created a new ministry for industry and mineral resources, separating it from the energy ministry, and replaced the head of the royal court in a series of royal orders published by state news media on Friday.

Businessman Bandar Alkhorayef was appointed head of the new ministry, which will become fully independent starting on Jan. 1. The industry and mining sectors are critical to Saudi Arabia's plans to diversify the economy of the world's top oil exporter away from crude.

As part of the changes, Fahd bin Mohammed al-Essa was appointed head of the royal court, a powerful gatekeeper position in the absolute monarchy. Essa was formerly the head of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's office at the defence ministry.

Riyadh launched a sweeping anti-corruption campaign two years ago which netted princes, senior officials and top businessmen. Critics said the campaign amounted to a power play and shakedown of political rivals.

It has also come in for international censure over alleged human rights abuses, including the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the arrests of scores of dissidents including prominent women's rights activists.