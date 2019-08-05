Saudi and healthcare tech each get shot in the arm

Reuters





By George Hay

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Saudi Arabia and Babylon have given each other a mutual pick-me-up. Riyadh's$300 billionPublic Investment Fund is part of a consortium injecting $550 million into the start-up, which uses artificial intelligence to shake up the health world. It gives both investor and recipient a timely boost.

SoftBank , the pre-eminent tech investor which oversees the $100 billionVision Fund, declined to invest, according to a person familiar with the situation. Moreover, Babylon's valuation of more than $2 billion looks punchy given its revenue last year was less than $10 million.

That doesn't mean the PIF is buying a quack remedy, though. The new funds are primarily to grow Babylon's business in Asia and the United States, where the company thinks its technology can cut patient interaction costs and be of use to insurers as well as consumers. The group has already signed contracts with the likes of Prudential and Bupa. It reckons revenue can grow fivefold over the next three years and double annually after that, making its sales multiple look less inflated.

Besides, Babylon is not entirely dependent on Riyadh's cash. While the PIF is putting in $200 million, U.S. insurer Centene is providing $50 million, and existing Swedish investors another $129 million. Founder Ali Parsa will see his 44% stake diluted to 35%, but the PIF will only hold around 10%.

The Saudi fund is still extracting part of a pound of flesh. Investors will be granted new shares if the company doesn't raise at least another $300 million in the next three years. More eye-catchingly, the PIF can either block other Middle East and North Africa investors from investing in Babylon, or demand to be bought out. That's a way to guard against an enemy like Qatar potentially having influence over the kingdom's health system. It all makes for a fairly intrusive checkup for Babylon, but is better than having no funding at all.

