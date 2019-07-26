Quantcast

Satellite company SES on track to meet FY targets

By Reuters

July 26 (Reuters) - Luxembourg-based satellite operator SES confirmed on Friday its guidance for 2019 and the following year after its half-yearly core profit met expectations on the back of strong performance in its networks business.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at 584.5 million euros ($651 million), in line with analyst expectations in a company-provided poll.

"We've had a solid first six months with financial results in line with our expectations, with continued revenue growth in Networks, strong control over cost and discretionary spending and important progress towards reshaping SES...," Chief Executive Steve Collar said in a statement.

SES, a Wi-Fi service provider for planes and ships, expects its 2019 EBITDA to come within the range of 1.22 billion euros to 1.27 billion euros, and revenue between 1.98 billion euros and 2.04 billion euros.

The company's revenue adjusted for currency effects for six months fell 5.1% to 961.4 million euros, helped by its networks division. Solid growth in networks' segments - fixed data, mobility and government - offset the drop in revenue in the company's video division.

"Relative to H1 2019, second half revenue is expected to benefit from continued growth in Networks, notably in the Aeronautical, Maritime and Government segments, along with new services coming on-line on SES-12 and the four additional O3b satellites which recently came into operation," the company added in a statement.

($1 = 0.8973 euros)





