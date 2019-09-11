Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Saratoga Investment Corp ( SAR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SAR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.82% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.62, the dividend yield is 8.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAR was $25.62, representing a -0.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.80 and a 37.74% increase over the 52 week low of $18.60.

SAR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.97. Zacks Investment Research reports SAR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -9.76%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SAR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.