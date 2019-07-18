Quantcast

SAP says big margin gains to wait till 2020

By Reuters

Reuters


FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - SAP told investors they can expect a major improvement in margins only next year as the German business software group reported a 21% decline in second-quarter operating profit on Thursday, weighed down by one-off costs.

SAP nonetheless reiterated its forward guidance as CEO Bill McDermott expressed his "absolute commitment" to meeting a strategic goal of expanding margins by 5 percentage points through 2023.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - SAP told investors they can expect a major improvement in margins only next year as the German business software group reported a 21% decline in second-quarter operating profit on Thursday, weighed down by one-off costs.

SAP nonetheless reiterated its forward guidance as CEO Bill McDermott expressed his "absolute commitment" to meeting a strategic goal of expanding margins by 5 percentage points through 2023.





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar